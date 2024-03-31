‘Wall of Kindness’ inaugurated in Vijayawada

March 31, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Community service is as important to us as our business is, said Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) South Zone Joint Secretary B. Rajasrinivas.

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Wall of Kindness’ in Guru Nanak Nagar, here on Sunday, Mr. Rajasrinivas, who participated as the chief guest in the programme, said that CREDAI has taken up several programmes as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) toward community outreach and social welfare.

He thanked Ravindra Kumar, a builder, who provided the land for constructing the wall, where clothes, books, bedsheets, furniture, utensils, footwear, and other miscellaneous articles donated by people will be distributed among the underprivileged.