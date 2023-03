March 29, 2023 03:52 am | Updated 03:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi distributed clothes and toys to the needy under the ‘Wall of Kindness’ initiative at Alankar Centre here on Tuesday.

Under the initiative started by VMC as part of Swachh Survekshan 2023, VMC collected clothes, toys and other items donated by the public.

The civic body also opened Waste Collection Station at Alankar Centre. People can give away plastic waste and e-waste at the station.