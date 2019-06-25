‘Wall of Kindness’ at Lions Club

Lions Club of Visakhapatnam has created ‘The Wall of Kindness’ outside the Lions Club at Ramnagar. The wall is accessible to those, who want to share their belongings, they no longer use so that they could be of use to needy people.

A number of clothes have been received from club members and their friends. Club president K.V. Rao appealed to the public to donate the goods.

Those who donate such things can have the joy of sharing with the needy apart from discarding the goods. He appealed to citizens to share clothes, books, utensils or any worthy things. Their act of kindness could also safeguard the self-respect of the receiver as the needy could just pick up whatever they want without asking anyone or being questioned.

Club secretary Kishore Gupta and project director Sonia Chopra Jain of Lions Club Visakhapatnam appealed to the citizens to not only share wholeheartedly but also direct the poor and needy to this ‘Wall of Kindness.’