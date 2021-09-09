Walking track at NTR Stadium remains off-limits for people

The damaged athletics track at the NTR Stadium in Guntur is badly in need of repairs.

GUNTUR

09 September 2021 00:00 IST

With GMC starved for funds, residents miss out on basic amenities

The only public sports stadium in Guntur remains out of bounds for walkers. NTR Municipal Sports Stadium Complex located at Brundavan Gardens is a popular place for sports lovers.

Even though the Guntur Municipal Corporation has lifted several restrictions on the sports facilities, the walking track remains out of bounds. Worse, the walking track is in a shambles as the GMC set up a vegetable market during the first and second waves of COVID-19.

The situation is no different at the Tennis Courts Complex as the stink from the market is putting off players. The situation is no better at the swimming pool complex in Shyamalanagar.

For the Guntur Municipal Corporation struggling with pressing issues over providing basic amenities to the teeming population, maintenance of the sports facilities might not be a priority, but the residents of the city continue to be deprived of basic facilities at the stadium. For the few enthusiastic boys and girls being trained, it is a huge disappointment.

“We want to do more, but revenue generation is poor and we cannot afford to spend lakhs when we are tight-strapped for funds,” said a senior official.

There are calls for hiring a sports officer to man the stadiums and nurture talented children with the help of 14 coaches. Regular competitions would add luster to the stadium and kindle interest in children, say locals. A proposal to have a tie-up with private schools and collect user fees is hanging fire.