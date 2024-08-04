GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Walkers’ association members felicitate Head Constable of Parvatipuram

Published - August 04, 2024 08:48 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Head Constable K. Krishnamurthy being felicitated in Parvatipuram on Sunday.

Head Constable K. Krishnamurthy being felicitated in Parvatipuram on Sunday.

Nobel Walkers Club governor J. Narayana Swamy and Morning Star Walkers Club president Pola Satyanarayana on Sunday felicitated Parvatipuram’s Head Constable K. Krishnamurthy for his friendly policing and continuous charitable activities with the Scheduled Caste (SC) colonies and tribal areas.

On the occasion of Friendship Day, the walkers’ associations organised a meeting and said that Mr. Krishnamurthy brought laurels to the police department as well as to Parvatipuram by spending ₹10,000 every month for service activities.

Mr. Swamy urged all employees and business owners to spare time for service activities taking inspiration from Mr. Krishnamurthy. Walkers’ association members K. Nagu, V. Chinnarao, Umamehswara Rao and others were present.

