Walkathon sends out a strong message on industrial safety

Sri City, the largest functional industrial hub in the State, got a berth in the India Book of Records for conducting what is believed to be the largest walkathon, aimed on raising awareness on industrial safety.

Attended by 5,867 participants ranging from senior managers to workers representing the industry, the event was conducted on Wednesday by Sri City management, in association with HR Forum, various industrial units and government. Since its formation over a decade ago, Sri City has not registered a single incident wherein compromise of industrial safety led to fatalities.

Much before the day broke, participants gathered in rows and blocks, as is the norm stipulated by the record feat organisers. At 7 a.m., Sri City Founder Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy, Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories Sivakumar Reddy, Development Commissioner Muthu Raj and Deputy Superintendent of Police B.H. Vimala Kumari waved the flag in unison, signalling the start of the walkathon.

The participants carried placards and shouted slogans, drawing everyone’s attention. At the end of the walkathon that covered a distance of 4 km, Vivek Nair, jury from the India Book of Records, declared it the largest rally for industrial safety, breaking the previous record with 4,000 participants covering a distance of 3 km. Mr. Sannareddy said he was overwhelmed to see so many participants coming together for a cause.

“All Sri City units deserve a pat for completing a decade without any untoward incidents,” said Mr. Sivakumar Reddy. Rising Star Mobiles India Limited stood first with the highest turnout, followed by Isuzu and IMOP.