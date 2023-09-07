Walkathon, cycle rally in Vijayawada mark Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies

September 07, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation organised a walkathon and cycle rally and other awareness programmes on M.G. Road of the city to mark the 4th International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, on Thursday.

Scores of students of the municipal schools took part in the event highlighting the need for protecting the environment.

The events were flagged off at Eat Street and culminated at Raghavaiah Park.

Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar underscored the need for awareness on carbon emissions among the public so that they are motivated towards protecting the environment.

He said more awareness events such as walking and running competitions would be conducted in the city to encourage greater participation of people in the initiative.

Vijayawada West MLA Velampalli Srinivasa Rao said students should be aware of the climate change challenges being faced by the world due to exploitation of the nature.