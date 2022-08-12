Walk to freedom fighters’ homes to be held tomorrow

Ensure Tricolour flies on every house on Aug. 15, says Chief Secretary

Ensure Tricolour flies on every house on Aug. 15, says Chief Secretary

Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma has asked Collectors to ensure that the national flags are provided to every household by August 13 so that the Tricolour would be flying on every house on August 15.

Reviewing the programmes taken up under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Friday evening, Mr. Sameer Sharma said that the State government had undertaken a slew of programmes beginning from August 1 to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

They included cycle rallies, padayatras , quiz competitions and heritage walks in various districts.

Mr. Sharma said that on August 14, a walk to the homes of freedom fighters should be held and on August 15, the Collectors should ensure that the national flag would be erected on every house.