Walk-in recruitment for consultant posts in Palasa hospital on Nov. 6

November 01, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A walk-in recruitment programme for the consultant posts in Super Speciality Hospital and Research Centre, Palasa, on contract basis will be held in Vijayawada on November 6.

In a release on November 1 (Wednesday), Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board said that there were eleven vacancies—three in nephrology, four in urology, three in radiology and one in cardiology wings.

Interested candidates can attend the walk-in recruitment programme at the Directorate of Medical Education, Old GGH Campus, in Vijayawada from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

