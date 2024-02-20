Walk-in recruitment for civil assistant surgeon posts in Andhra Pradesh rescheduled

February 20, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board has announced the rescheduled dates for the walk-in recruitment to 185 posts of Civil Assistant Surgeon Specialist.

The walk-in was scheduled on February 21, 23 and 26 earlier. Now, it has been rescheduled to February 28 and March 1.

As per the revised schedule, those interested in applying for the post in General Medicine, General Surgery, Dermatology, Radiology, Orthopaedics, and Forensic Medicine categories can submit their applications in person on February 28 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Directorate of Secondary Health at Tadepalli.

Those interested in applying for the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon in Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Anaesthesia, ENT Ophthalmology and Pathology can submit their applications between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on March 1.

