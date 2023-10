October 14, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Services Recruitment Board has released a notification for recruitment of assistant professors through walk-in on regular basis in the existing vacancies at Super Speciality Hospital in Palasa in Srikakulam.

The walk-in recruitment will be held on October 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Government Medical College (RIMS), Srikakularm.

The total number of vacancies is 15 in various specialities. For more information, visit https://dme.ap.nic.in.

