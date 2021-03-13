Andhra Pradesh

Walk and run event organised to celebrate CRPF Raising Day

A walk and run event was organised by the 198 BN of the CRPF in Visakhapatnam on the 82nd Raising Day of the CRPF.

The CRPF is the largest paramilitary force to have been deployed to ensure internal security and law and order across the country. The CRPF achievements include counter-insurgency operations, anti-naxalite operations and law and order duties.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, an event was organised at RK Beach, to improve awareness among the people to remain healthy and fit.

Nawal Kishore Chowdary, 21/C and S. Selva Kumar, 21/C of 198 BN, Visakhapatnam, addressed the gathering on the role and importance of the CRPF.

