Wakf Board advises Muslims to observe social distancing

In the wake of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Andhra Pradesh State Waqf Board advised all the managements of Waqf institutions/masjids, NGOs and Muslim community in general to restrict the congregation in mosques and dargahs.

The board said that only the imam, mouzzin and three other staff committee members (not exceeding five members) would be allowed to perform the five-time prayers, Juma/Friday prayers and the Taraweeh prayers of Ramadan.

It also advised the musallies (worshippers) and the Muslims in general to offer their prayers at home.

The managements/muthawallies of all masjids, dargahs and Eidgahs have been told to ensure that all religious places and places of worship are closed for the public and religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

Ulemas/muftian and the religious heads have also advised the Muslim community to offer Ramzan Id prayers (Namaze-e-Id-ul-Fitr) on Monday (May 25) in their respective homes.

They have also advised social distancing by avoiding meeting relatives, Id milap programmes, hand-shaking (musafa) and hugging each other to prevent the spread of the virus.