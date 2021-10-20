Waive ‘true-up’ charges, CPI(M) tells APERC

VIJAYAWADA

20 October 2021

The CPI(M) has demanded that the State government waive off the ‘true-up’ charges levied on the power consumers immediately and return the amount collected so far.

Speaking at a public hearing conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) in virtual mode on Tuesday, CPI(M) State Secretariat member Ch. Babu Rao said that the government had imposed a burden of ₹3,699 crore on the public for the power consumed between 2014 and 2019, instead of offering subsidies in view of the economic downturn triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Nowhere in the world, consumers are charged additionally for the power consumed several years ago. It is an irrational practice,” said Mr. Babu Rao and urged the APERC to conduct the public hearing in person instead of conducting it online so that more consumers could take part in it.

He said that the people would ‘revolt’ if the ‘true-up’ charges were not waived off.