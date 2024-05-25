Waiting time for free darshan at Tirumala shoots up to 30 hours

The waiting time for darshan of Lord Venkateswara for the pilgrims reaching the town without any kind of darshan tickets on Saturday shot up to 30 hours.

The queue lines stretched out to a couple of kilometres outside the Vaikuntam complex.

Officials attributed the sudden spurt in the crowd to the summer vacations coupled with the weekend holidays.

According to statistics around 2.60 lakh devotees trekked to the temple town in the past 10 days.

Special arrangements were made for supply of free food and water to the pilgrims at the waiting complex as well as those in the darshan lines.

Food distribution points were set up at four vantage locations where the congregation of pilgrims was more felt in addition to 27 drinking water points.

The TTD also had arranged free bus services for ferrying pilgrims to Silathoranam circle enabling them to join the queue lines without any confusion.

The TTD has cancelled the VIP darshan on the three days of the weekend till June 30.

