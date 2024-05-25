ADVERTISEMENT

Waiting time for free darshan at Tirumala shoots up to 30 hours

Published - May 25, 2024 10:08 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Queue lines stretch out to a couple of kilometres, VIP darshan cancelled on three days of weekend till June 30

The Hindu Bureau

Lord Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala

The waiting time for darshan of Lord Venkateswara for the pilgrims reaching the town without any kind of darshan tickets on Saturday shot up to 30 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

The queue lines stretched out to a couple of kilometres outside the Vaikuntam complex.

Officials attributed the sudden spurt in the crowd to the summer vacations coupled with the weekend holidays.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to statistics around 2.60 lakh devotees trekked to the temple town in the past 10 days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Special arrangements were made for supply of free food and water to the pilgrims at the waiting complex as well as those in the darshan lines.

Food distribution points were set up at four vantage locations where the congregation of pilgrims was more felt in addition to 27 drinking water points.

The TTD also had arranged free bus services for ferrying pilgrims to Silathoranam circle enabling them to join the queue lines without any confusion.

The TTD has cancelled the VIP darshan on the three days of the weekend till June 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US