Waited years for this day, says woman reunited with family after 12 years

“I ran away from home when I was young. I was bought by a woman named Madhulika of Thanakkankulam village in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu. Since then, I never returned to Andhra Pradesh, but I was waiting for this day for many years”, said K. Latha, who was reunited with her biological parents by the Vijayawada police on Tuesday.

Latha (who was named Adi Lakshmi by her biological parents) met the police during the ‘Spandana’ programme along with her husband Kanchivanam on Monday.

“I am overwhelmed to meet my family after 12 years. My parents, Chanchamma and Lakshmi Narayana, and brothers Durga Raju and Nooka Raju and my cousins identified me immediately when I met them today morning,” said Latha.

“I lodged a missing person complaint with Gudlavalleru police in March 2007. Though I was working as a home guard at the same police station, the police did not pursue the case keenly. I later quit the job and searched in Tirupati, Vijayawada and other places for Adi Lakshmi. But I failed to trace my daughter,” Mr. Lakshmi Narayana said.

Mr. Kanchivanam said that Latha would recall her parents and cry every day. “As we did not have any contacts in A.P., we had given up hope of tracing them,” he said.

“Unable to bear her trauma, we met an advocate called Ramakrishna, who advised us to meet Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao during the ‘Spandana’ programme. Mr. Tirumala Rao and the media responded well and reunited my wife with her family,” Mr. Kanchivanam said, adding that his wife’s dream was finally fulfilled.

Latha became emotional while speaking about her late foster mother. “My foster mother Madhulika took good care of me and loved me like her own daughter. She raised me well. I remember her every day and thank her for giving me a good life,” Latha said.

“I would like to advise children to never run away from their homes and destroy their lives. Though I was sold away, I am lucky that I did not land in the clutches of criminals,” Latha said.