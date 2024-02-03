Waging a lone battle has been common for me, and people form my security cover, says A.P. Chief Minister Jagan

February 03, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - MALKAPURAM (ELURU)

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday appealed to the people, who, he said, carried him on their shoulders while the country’s top 10 investigative agencies were used against him (in cases), to stand by him again in the 2024 general elections.

In his address at the ‘Siddham’ (meaning Ready) campaign held here in Eluru district, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “The YSR Congress Party flag is a sign of my lone battle since the times when the country’s top 10 agencies were used against a single man namely Jagan. For the past 15 years, the battle has been common in my life, and people formed my security cover. Yet again, I am prepared to face even 100 arrows and 100 opponents in the people’s court in the ensuing elections.”

On his arch-rival and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ campaign, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has stated that the opposition party leader was inviting political parties to form an alliance with him instead of calling people to vote for him.

“Mr. Naidu is inviting his sister-in-law (BJP A.P. president D. Purandeswari), Mr. Pawan Kalyan and the Congress party that named my father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in a chargesheet in a case, to join him. Without an alliance, the TDP is not capable of fielding candidates in the 175 Assembly segments. These days, Mr. Naidu has been chanting N.T. Rama Rao’s name as he needs it,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

‘Non-Resident Andhras’

“Mr. Naidu’s 14-year rule speaks the history of alliances and strategies and nothing to his credit to claim anything permanent,” added Mr. Jagan, who labeled Mr. Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Ms. Purandeswari as ‘Non-Resident Andhras’, and alleged that they did not share any association with Andhra Pradesh.

Claiming fulfillment of 99% of his 2019 election manifesto, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked Mr. Naidu to recollect if he had ever implemented 10% of the promises of the manifestos in his three terms, in which he was voted to power.

“It has been the tradition for the political parties to come up with big manifestos meant only to promise, cheat on people and dump them into the dustbin after people vote them to power. The manifesto gets credibility only after Jagan becomes the Chief Minister,” he said.

Appealing to his supporters to adopt social media campaigns for the elections with their cellphones, Mr. Jagan alleged that all the “villains in the Hindu epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata are seen in the opponent parties of the YSR Congress Party.”

Thousands of supporters from across the five districts in the Godavari region thronged the venue, where Mr. Jagan greeted them from a ramp.

