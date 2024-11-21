Wages of hamalis with A.P. Civil Supplies dept. increased from ₹25 to ₹28 a quintal

The government has agreed to increase the wage of hamalis working with the Civil Supplies Department from the current ₹25 to ₹28 a quintal. To this extent, an agreement was reached between the JAC leaders and the State government, and the former have announced that they were calling off the strike.

In a release on Thursday, Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar said the decision would benefit 5,791 hamalis across 252 Assembly constituencies. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government will continue to support the hamalis of the department. The government would take further steps for their welfare, he added.

The decision was taken following a request from the Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders. The JAC leaders brought several issues to his attention during the meeting. He assured them that these issues would be addressed in-depth in a future meeting for resolution. The JAC leaders expressed their satisfaction with the Minister’s decision, according to a press release.

