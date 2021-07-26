Wage hike for pharma unit workers hailed

Aurobindo Pharma Pydibhimavaram Contractors’ Association on Sunday thanked the company management for enhancing wages by about ₹2,000 per month for contractor workers in spite of financial challenges during the COVID-19 times.

Speaking to the media here, the association leaders Pasupuleti Appalaraju and Lankapalli Prasada Rao said that the management agreed to pay up to ₹72 per day extra for both technical and non-technical workers based on their skills and experience. The new wage agreement would be implemented retrospectively from March 23, 2021 and would be in force for the next three years.

Earlier, they met Aurobindo Pharma Vice-President (HR) U.N.B. Raju and management representatives N.R. Raja Reddy and N. Venkata Rao, urging them to regularise the services of the workers who proved their skill in the last few years.