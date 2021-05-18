Wads of currency found in alms seeker’s house

The TTD’s vigilance and revenue department officials were awestruck on finding wads of currency notes at the residence of a deceased alms seeker, when they went to take possession of his residence in Seshachala Nagar on the city outskirts on Monday.

S. Srinivas used to eke out a livelihood by begging and at times applying ‘namam’ on the forehead of devotees at Tirumala. He was allotted a house on the city outskirts as part of sending the residents downhill. Srinivas, who had no family, lived in the house for a decade and passed away recently after a prolonged illness. When the TTD authorities went to take possession of his house, they were surprised to see a huge pile of currency notes, estimated at ₹6.15 lakh. The officials also seized some bond papers hidden in an old suitcase.