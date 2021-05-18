Andhra Pradesh

Wads of currency found in alms seeker’s house

The currency recovered from the residence of deceased alms seeker S. Srinivas in Tirupati on Monday.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The TTD’s vigilance and revenue department officials were awestruck on finding wads of currency notes at the residence of a deceased alms seeker, when they went to take possession of his residence in Seshachala Nagar on the city outskirts on Monday.

S. Srinivas used to eke out a livelihood by begging and at times applying ‘namam’ on the forehead of devotees at Tirumala. He was allotted a house on the city outskirts as part of sending the residents downhill. Srinivas, who had no family, lived in the house for a decade and passed away recently after a prolonged illness. When the TTD authorities went to take possession of his house, they were surprised to see a huge pile of currency notes, estimated at ₹6.15 lakh. The officials also seized some bond papers hidden in an old suitcase.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2021 12:17:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/wads-of-currency-found-in-alms-seekers-house/article34582571.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY