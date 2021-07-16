W. Godavari SP reviews security at Polavaram project sites

Rahul Dev Sharma enquires about flood in Agency area

Rahul Dev Sharma who took charge as the he Superintendent of Police of West Godavari district from his predecessor K. Narayan Naik on Thursday visited Polavaram project and discussed the security at the project site with the officers.

The SP, who inspected the project site, spillway and sluice gates, asked the police officers to treat the complainants who visit the police stations with respect, and give a priority for issues related to women and the elderly people.

Mr. Sharma reviewed the law and order situation and security at the project as many VIPs are visiting the site frequently. He enquired about the issues pertaining to the flood situation in the Agency area with Polavaram DSP K. Latha Kumari.

The project officials explained Mr. Sharma about the flood level and the discharge from the sluice gates. Polavaram CI A.S.N. Murthy said that steps were being taken to strengthen the Godavari bund as flood level was rising. Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s tour programme to Polavaram project on July 14 has been cancelled, said the officials.

Mr. Sharma, a 2010 batch IPS officer, has served as the Superintendent of Police of Visakhapatnam Rural and Kadapa districts, and as the Group Commander of the Greyhounds. He also met Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao and Collector Kartikeya Misra and discussed the law and order situation and other issues.

Later, Mr. Sharma held a meeting with Additional SP A.V. Subba Raju, Special Enforcement Bureau ASP C. Jayarama Raju, ASP (Armed Reserve) Ramakrishna, DSPs O. Dileep Kiran, B. Srinath, P. Veeranjaneya Reddy, Dr. Ravi Kiran and K. Latha Kumari and reviewed the situation in Eluru, Kovvur, Narsapuram, Jangareddygudem and Polavaram divisions.

Outgoing SP Narayan Naik was given a warm farewell. Mr. Naik thanked the officers and staff for their cooperation for implementing the lockdown imposed to check coronavirus infection, and conducting the local body elections peacefully.