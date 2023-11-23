VVIT to hold three-day Balotsav from December 11

November 23, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - GUNTUR

The World Telugu Children’s Festival VVIT Balotsav-2023 will be held at Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology for three days from December 11, said V. Vidya Sagar, chairman, VIVA-VVIT.

The event is aimed at providing a platform for bringing out the hidden talents. Scientific experiments, demonstration of technology models, and workshops for teachers on modern technology would be conducted during the programme.

The festival is being held in association with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, the Department of School Education, A.P., the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Council, the AP Official Language Association, and the A.P. Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS).

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sagar, accompanied by Balotsav organising committee members, released the posters and brochure of the annual event being held since 2017.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT