HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

VVIT to hold three-day Balotsav from December 11

November 23, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The World Telugu Children’s Festival VVIT Balotsav-2023 will be held at Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology for three days from December 11, said V. Vidya Sagar, chairman, VIVA-VVIT. 

The event is aimed at providing a platform for bringing out the hidden talents. Scientific experiments, demonstration of technology models, and workshops for teachers on modern technology would be conducted during the programme. 

The festival is being held in association with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, the Department of School Education, A.P., the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Council, the AP Official Language Association, and the A.P. Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS). 

Mr. Sagar, accompanied by Balotsav organising committee members, released the posters and brochure of the annual event being held since 2017.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.