VVIT to hold three-day Balotsav from December 11

November 23, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - GUNTUR

The World Telugu Children’s Festival VVIT Balotsav-2023 will be held at Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology for three days from December 11, said V. Vidya Sagar, chairman, VIVA-VVIT.

The event is aimed at providing a platform for bringing out the hidden talents. Scientific experiments, demonstration of technology models, and workshops for teachers on modern technology would be conducted during the programme.

The festival is being held in association with the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, the Department of School Education, A.P., the Andhra Pradesh Higher Education Council, the AP Official Language Association, and the A.P. Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS).

Mr. Sagar, accompanied by Balotsav organising committee members, released the posters and brochure of the annual event being held since 2017.