VVIT students walkathon from Dargah to Durga

January 12, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - GUNTUR

To create awareness on national integration, about 1,500 students of VVIT participated in a walkathon from Dargah to Durga on the occasion of National Youth Day, the birth anniversary of Swamy Vivekananda, on Thursday.

V. Vidya Sagar, chairman, Viva-VVIT, said it was the 12th National Integration Walk, being conducted on the same day, to a distance of 33 km from Hazrat Kalesha Mastan Dargah in Guntur to Durga temple in Vijayawada. Balloons were released in the air to mark the commencement of the rally.

Students of the Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT), at Nambur village in Guntur, joined the walk. During the walk, the students also visited the Hreenkar Theerth Jain Temple near Acharya Nagarjuna University and a church at Prakash Nagar and offered prayers to promote the theme of integrity.