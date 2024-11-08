ADVERTISEMENT

VVIT Balotsav to be held from November 15 to 17

Updated - November 08, 2024 09:08 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Vasireddy Vidyasagar, chairman of VVIT, releasing the brochures of the cultural festival Balotsav at the college on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

VVIT Balotsav, a Telugu children’s festival, will be held at the Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology for three days from November 15.

Vasireddy Vidyasagar, chairman of VVIT, released the brochures of the festival in the presence of staff and students. He said that the event was a platform to bring out the latent talents of students and spread the significance of Telugu culture and tradition among younger generations, according to a release on Friday.

The event, being held since 2017, witnessed the participation of 10,000 children each day last year, he said.

Competitions would be conducted in technical and cultural events. Free food and accommodation would be provided to the participants from other districts and States, according to college principal Y. Mallikarjuna Reddy and event convenor Kande Giribabu.

Interested students can download entry forms from www.balotsav.in and send the filled-in forms by post or can register directly by submitting the google form available in the website. Event coordinator Jagadish can be contacted on 7386225336 for further details.

