ADVERTISEMENT

V.V. Lakshminarayana to contest elections from Visakhapatnam

November 29, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The former Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation underlines the need for weeding out bogus voters and initiating action against those deleting names of genuine voters

The Hindu Bureau

Former CBI Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Former Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation V.V. Lakshminarayana has announced that he will contest the 2024 general elections from Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the media here on November 29 (Wednesday), Mr. Lakshminarayana said he would not hesitate to float a new party, if necessary, for the purpose.

Underlining the need to weed out bogus voters, he said, while it was essential to delete duplicate votes, there was every need for the Election Commission to initiate action on deletion of the names of genuine voters from the electoral rolls.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mega job mela

He said that the JD Foundation and Nipun Human Development Foundation would jointly organise a mega job mela in Visakhapatnam on December 2. Over 50 companies were expected to participate in the job fair. Anyone who completed Class 10 and above could attend the job fair, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US