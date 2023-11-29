HamberMenu
V.V. Lakshminarayana to contest elections from Visakhapatnam

The former Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation underlines the need for weeding out bogus voters and initiating action against those deleting names of genuine voters

November 29, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former CBI Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Former CBI Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Former Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation V.V. Lakshminarayana has announced that he will contest the 2024 general elections from Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the media here on November 29 (Wednesday), Mr. Lakshminarayana said he would not hesitate to float a new party, if necessary, for the purpose.

Underlining the need to weed out bogus voters, he said, while it was essential to delete duplicate votes, there was every need for the Election Commission to initiate action on deletion of the names of genuine voters from the electoral rolls.

Mega job mela

He said that the JD Foundation and Nipun Human Development Foundation would jointly organise a mega job mela in Visakhapatnam on December 2. Over 50 companies were expected to participate in the job fair. Anyone who completed Class 10 and above could attend the job fair, he added.

