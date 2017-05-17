VSU students’ plea to lift cases against them

The students of the Vikram Simhapuri University (VSU) here on Tuesday made a plea to the officials concerned to ensure that the cases filed against them in the wake of their protest programmes be withdrawn with immediate effect.

VSU student leaders K. Gangi Reddy, Srinivasulu and others submitted a memorandum to the police officials here demanding that justice be done to them by withdrawing the cases. They alleged that some students did not participate in the protests but they were also implicated.

Mr. Gangi Reddy said during his visit a few months ago, HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao gave a promise on the withdrawal of the cases but no follow-up action had been taken so far.

The student leaders deplored that they were being targeted just because they expressed their protest against the non-provision of mess facility to the hostel students and also against the activities of former Registrar Shivasankar.

They also undertook a padayatra to Hyderabad and sought the support of Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan.