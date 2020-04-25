VSU holds online classes to save academic year

Online classes have come as a boon for the students of colleges affiliated to the Vikrama Simhapuri University, where regular classes have been suspended in view of the lockdown.

“Thanks to online classes, we were able to complete the pending syllabus and save the academic year,” said Vice-Chancellor R. Sudarsana Rao, who took part in a video-conference chaired by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh.

The syllabus and practicals for all undergraduate courses have already been completed. Main examinations will be conducted for about 37,000 students pursuing BA, BBA, BCA, B.Com, B.Sc and other courses at 44 centres in different affiliated colleges in Nellore district soon after the lockdown is lifted, he said.

Post-graduation and professional courses are offered in about 50 private aided, unaided and government colleges besides the University Constituent College and VSU PG Centre at Kavali.

A two-day online workshop will be organised on Aprl 27 and 28 for the benefit of faculty members of the university to make best use of the different e-teaching platforms. Faculty members working in affiliated colleges can attend the workshop by registering free of cost.