VSP workers elated as KTR, Chiranjeevi and Subramanian Swamy support stir

Struggle committee, in notice served on management, threatened to go on strike on or after March 25

The workers and employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), who have been staging relay hunger strikes, dharnas and traffic blockades for over three weeks now, are elated at getting support from the unexpected quarters such as Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao, BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy and actor Chiranjeevi.

The agitating workers performed ‘palabhishekam’ to the portrait of Mr. Rama Rao in appreciation of his support, at the dharna camp at Kurmannapalem on Thursday.

They raised slogans such as ‘Visakha Ukku, Andhrula Hakku’ and ‘KTR zindabad’, and on continuation of the VSP in the public sector.

Appeal to KCR

The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee leaders, while thanking Mr. Rama Rao, also sought the support of his father and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhara Rao.

They demanded that the Government of Andhra Pradesh take pro active steps to resolve the issue, taking a cue from the support offered by the Telangana leader.

‘Symbol of sacrifice’

Meanwhile, Mr. Chiranjeevi took to the Twitter to extend his support to the agitation by the VSP employees.

“Visakha steel plant is a symbol of numerous sacrifices. Let’s rise above parties and regions. With a steely resolve, let’s save Visakha steel plant,” he tweeted.

Mr. Chiranjeevi recalled how, as a student of YNM College at Narsapur, he used to write: ‘Visakha Ukku sadhistham’ (we will achieve Visakha steel plant).

“We had participated in hartals, dharnas and relay hunger strikes. About 32 persons, including a nine-year-old boy, had sacrificed their lives in the agitation. When the steel plant commenced production, we all had celebrated. We recognise the steel plant as a symbol of sacrifice. We take pride in the fact that Visakha steel has a unique place in the country,” he said.

Mr. Chiranjeevi also tweeted that the failure to allocate captive mines to the plant was responsible for its losses, and the decision to privatise it on the pretext that it was incurring losses was not acceptable. He urged the Centre to rethink its decision to privatise the plant, which was providing livelihood to lakhs of families directly and indirectly.

“It is our prime responsibility to save VSP, and it should be done by sinking regional and political differences,” Mr. Chiranjeevi observed.

Meanwhile, TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao thanked Mr. Rama Rao and Mr. Subramanian Swamy for supporting the agitation by the VSP employees.

Demands

Earlier in the day, the porata committee had served a strike notice on the VSP management. The committee said it would launch strike on or after March 25.

The committed demanded the repeal of the approval accorded on January 27, 2021, by the CCEA for 100% strategic sale of RINL. It also sought scrapping of the inter-Secretaries group constituted to study the strategic sale and the the MoU signed with POSCO on October 23, 2019, for a JVC for construction of an integrated steel plant. The committee also sought suspension of the recently concluded MoU with the NBCC on redevelopment and monetisation of land parcels at Maddilapalem. It also demanded that employment be provided to all the left out R-card holders.