VSP trade unions oppose move to enter into JV with POSCO

After forming a human chain for two hours, the trade unions of RINL strongly opposed the bid by the NDA government to give its surplus land of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant for setting up a joint venture with Korean steel major POSCO on Saturday.

Cutting across their affiliations J. Ayodhyaram of CITU, D. Adinarayana of AITUC and Mantri Rajasekhar of INTUC met Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during his brief halt at Hilltop Guesthouse and registered their protest here over move to enter into JV with POSCO.

Mr. Ayodhyaram, president of the recognised Union of RINL, told The Hindu that the Minister told them that there was no move to give RINL land as its equity to form JV with POSCO to establish a special grade greenfield steel plant.

There were reports in the media that POSCO was interested to set up five million tonne steel plant at Ukkunagram to meet the needs of automobile industry.

The RINL, which expended the capacity of its shore-based steel plant in the city to produce 7.3 million tonne per annum, is facing severe working capital crunch. It has a land bank of over 20,000 acres.