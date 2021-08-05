VSP struggle committee leaders meet Sharad Pawar

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 August 2021 00:14 IST

Leaders of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee met the president of the National Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar, in his office in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The leaders, who included Ch. Narasinga Rao, Mantri Rajasekhar, and D. Adinarayana, apprised Mr. Pawar of the ongoing agitation against the proposed 100% disinvestment of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) by the Union government.

“The NCP leader, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, has assured to take up the issue in the House, at least in its next session,” Mr. Narasinga Rao said.

The committee leaders also met NCP MP Supriya Sule and CPI general secretary D. Raja, and apprised them of the agitation.

The committee members have been camping in New Delhi for the last several days to take up the issue with the leaders of different political parties and Floor leaders of various opposition parties in both the Houses of Parliament.