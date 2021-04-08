‘VSP privatisation should be opposed’

PSUs are the backbone of the nation’s economy, says Forum of IT Professionals president

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) was established on the lands given by farmers and with taxes paid by the people, and the decision of the Centre to privatise it should be opposed tooth and nail, Y. Kiran Chandra, president, Forum of IT Professionals, said.

He addressed the participants on the sixth day of the relay hunger strike being organised by the trade unions under the aegis of All Trade Unions and People’s Organisations at the Gandhi statue near GVMC, on Wedesday.

He said that the Central government was handing over PSUs, which were public assets, to corporates. VSP was providing employment to khalasis and construction workers, besides providing jobs to thousands of employees. PSUs were the backbone of the nation’s economy, he said, adding that awareness would be created among IT employees in this regard.

CITU district secretary M. Subba Rao, AITUC leaders Manmadha Rao, Building Workers Union secretary B. Venkata Rao and president Srinu, CITU leaders R.K.S.V. Kumar and Y. Raju were among those who participated.