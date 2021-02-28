VSP privatisation issue: call to make bandh on March 5 a success

VISAKHAPATNAM

28 February 2021 00:47 IST

Members of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee led by its chairman Ch. Narasinga Rao have submitted a representation to the Visakha Joint Action Committee (JAC) to support Visakhapatnam city bandh on March 5, which is being organised in protest against the Centre’s decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP). The committee also held a meeting here on Saturday.

The committee members said that a large number of employees, workers unions and various people’s organisations have been protesting against the steel plant privatisation decision for the last 15 days. However, the Union government has not responded, they said. They said that the government should immediately withdraw its decision.

District JAC chairman M. Jaggunaidu said that people from the district, employees and workers unions should come forward and make the bandh a success.

Later, the committee members met former Minister and TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao and sought his support for the protest.