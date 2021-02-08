VSP privatisation: all-party meetdecides to launch stir from today

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao speaking at an all-party meeting in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 February 2021 01:05 IST

Muttamsetti terms steel plant as heart of the State

Leaders of various political parties and trade unions have decided to launch agitations in a phased manner from February 8 till the Centre reviewed its decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

At an all-party meeting at the Circuit House here on Sunday, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao described VSP as the ‘heart’ for all the districts of the State. It was providing employment to around one lakh people either directly or indirectly, he said. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already conveyed the decision of the State government on VSP through a letter to the Prime Minister and sought reconsideration of the decision. Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, MLA T. Nagireddy, YSRCP North constituency in-charge K.K. Raju, YSRCP city president Vamsikrishna Srinivas, CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, CPI(M) city general secretary Ganga Rao, AP Mahila Samakhya general secretary A. Vimala, City Congress president Sankar Rao, PCC general secretary G.A. Narayana Rao, INTUC general secretary Mantri Rajasekhar, AITUC general secretary D. Adinarayana, YSRTUC general secretary Y. Mastanappa and CITU general secretary Ayodhya Ram were among those who participated in the meet.

