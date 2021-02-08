VSP privatisation: all-party meetdecides to launch stir from today

Leaders of various political parties and trade unions have decided to launch agitations in a phased manner from February 8 till the Centre reviewed its decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).
At an all-party meeting at the Circuit House here on Sunday, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao described VSP as the ‘heart’ for all the districts of the State. It was providing employment to around one lakh people either directly or indirectly, he said. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had already conveyed the decision of the State government on VSP through a letter to the Prime Minister and sought reconsideration of the decision. Visakhapatnam MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, MLA T. Nagireddy, YSRCP North constituency in-charge K.K. Raju, YSRCP city president Vamsikrishna Srinivas, CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy, CPI(M) city general secretary Ganga Rao, AP Mahila Samakhya general secretary A. Vimala, City Congress president Sankar Rao, PCC general secretary G.A. Narayana Rao, INTUC general secretary Mantri Rajasekhar, AITUC general secretary D. Adinarayana, YSRTUC general secretary Y. Mastanappa and CITU general secretary Ayodhya Ram were among those who participated in the meet.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath