Andhra Pradesh

VSP fire personnel play key role in containing gas leak

They also helped evacuate people from the affected area

The fire wing of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) posted at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant played a key role in the efforts to contain the styrene vapour leak at LG Polymers and also helped in evacuating affected people from the affected area on Thursday.

The CISF commandant rushed the firefighting equipment and personnel to assist in the operations at the district administration’s request to RR Venkatapuram near Gopalapatnam.

Eighteen CISF fire personnel led by Santosh Kumar, Deputy Commandant, reached the spot along with a foam fire tender, hydraulic platform (snorkel), BA sets (breathing apparatus) and oxygen cylinders. CISF Commandant Irfan Ahmad monitored the rescue operations.

The tyre-mounted hydraulic platform mobile equipment, which was only available at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant in the entire city, was rushed along with CISF personnel and safety officials, which played a crucial role in the initial phase of the rescue operations.

A RINL official said the CISF team rescued many affected people in nearby villages, who were then sent to various hospitals by the police. The team stayed put at the location on Friday. Local authorities and residents appreciated the services of CISF fire wing and Steel Plant authorities for their timely action.

