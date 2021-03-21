VSP employee duped job seekers to the tune of ₹2 crore, say police

‘17 complaints registered against him’

The police continue to receive job fraud complaints against Srinivasa Rao, a foreman in WRM (wire rod mill) unit of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, who allegedly left a suicide note that he is going to end his life for the cause of the VSP.

The police investigation on Saturday revealed that Srinivasa Rao had allegedly taken ₹12 lakh and ₹38 lakh from two persons after promising them jobs at the RINL and the Naval Dockyard.

“Fifteen more complaints were received against Srinivasa Rao alleging that he had duped them. Now, according to the complainants, he has allegedly duped job seekers to the tune of ₹2 crore,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police, (South) Ch. Penta Rao. He said that search for Srinivasa Rao was still on.

Srinivasa Rao had left a letter claiming that he would end his life by jumping into a furnace by 5.49 p.m. on March 20 and sacrifice his life, as part of protest against the VSP privatisation. The letter had created a flutter in social media.

During the investigation, the police found that Srinivasa Rao made an entry of leaving the unit on Saturday at around 6.30 a.m. in the attendance sheet. He reportedly left his phone, wallet and other items behind at the workplace. He also left the suicide note in the logbook of the unit. Further investigation revealed that Srinivasa Rao had made a few calls on Friday between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m, in which it was revealed that he had collected money from unemployed youth.