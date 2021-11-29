Andhra Pradesh

VSP accorded Four Star Export House status

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL)-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) has been accorded the status of ‘Four Star Export House’ by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, for a period of five years.

The certificate is valid from October 21, 2021 to October 21, 2026.

With this Vizag Steel has been upgraded from 3 Star to 4 Star Export House due to the stupendous efforts of the Marketing Division of RINL-VSP. Notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic challenges, RINL-VSP exports crossed US $ 500 million for two consecutive financial years 2021 and 2022.


