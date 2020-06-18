VSEZ units pay homage to fallen soldiers

The officials of Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone, which has 510 units spread over Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh, on Thursday observed two minutes’ silence to pay homage to Col. Santosh Babu and his team of 20 soldiers, who laid down their lives at the Line of Actual Control fighting Chinese troops in Ladakh.

Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, Development Commissioner A. Rama Mohan Reddy held a virtual video-conferencing with all the units, Customs officers of all the States under his jurisdiction from the administrative building of VSEZ located at Duvvada here.

Talking to his colleagues in a webinar, Mr. Reddy said that the services rendered by the soldiers were priceless and they had made the supreme sacrifice to protect the country’s sovereignty.