VSEZ approves 73 new units in three quarters

Visakhapatnam SEZ Development Commissioner A.R.M. Reddy on Wednesday said they have approved 73 new units in the past nine months with an investment of ₹12,620 crore, and exports to the tune of ₹1.58 lakh crore, and have projected job generation of 51,037 in the next five years.

Taking part in New Year celebrations at Duvvada, Mr. Reddy thanked all the units who had achieved the highest exports at the end of the third quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal, recording an increase of 36.76% at ₹71,795 crore against ₹52,499 crore last year up to December 31.

VSEZ has managed to achieve the first position in exports among all the zones, Mr. Reddy told The Hindu.