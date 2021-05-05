VRV dispatches two more oxygen cylinders to Tirupati

TIRUPATI

05 May 2021 01:23 IST

Sri City-based VRV Asia Pacific, one of the three companies in the country to manufacture cryogenic storage cylinders, rigid tankers and trailers, has dispatched two more medical oxygen tanks of 13,000 litres and 10,000 litres capacity to Tirupati, for use in Balaji Institute of Surgery, Research and Rehabilitation for the Disabled (BIRRD) and SV Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (SVRRGGH) respectively.

It was only on April 29 that the company had donated a similar storage tank to SVIMS super speciality hospital.

The truck, carrying the two tanks, was flagged off by VRV managing director G.L. Rangnekar and Sri City vice-president Ramesh Kumar on Monday night.

The State government decided to augment the oxygen storage infrastructure at these two hospitals, where COVID cases are being treated, and approached Sri City for its supply on top-priority basis. The 13,000 litre-tank was sponsored by Chennai-based TalentPro India HR Private Limited, while the 10,000 litre tank was purchased by the State government.

BIRRD special officer R. Reddeppa Reddy said the oxygen infrastructure at the hospital, suitable to support only 50 patients, was quadrupled to meet the needs of 200 patients with the installation of the 13,000-litre tank.