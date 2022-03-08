VRSEC students get internships at MNCs
Fourth and third year students of V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College bagged 14 internship opportunities in top multinational companies such as Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco Systems, Adobe Systems and AT&T Systems with the highest stipend of ₹1 lakh per month.
In a release, college principal Prof. A.V. Ratna Prasad said the students were selected for the internships through a virtual selection process involving aptitude and coding assessment followed by two technical interviews and a behavioural assessment round.
