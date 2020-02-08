VROs seek police protection to carry out eviction drives

Village Revenue Officers serving in Bandar Revenue Division staged a sit-in here on Friday, demanding that the district authorities provide police protection for the execution of eviction exercise in future.

The VROs under the banner of the APVROs Association (APVROA) and Government Employees Association (Eastern Krishna) staged the protest in front of the Bandar Tahsildar office in the wake of the attack on VRO Koteswara Rao while he was on an eviction drive at Manginapudi village, near Machilipatnam, on February 5.

APVROA State president K. Anjaneyulu and other employees appealed to the district authorities, including police, to provide police security during eviction drives to prevent attacks on the employees.

Memorandum submitted

The VROs also demanded stringent action against those who attacked government employees while discharging their duty. They submitted a memorandum to the higher officials, including Bandar Deputy Superintendent of Police Mehaboob Basha.