May 30, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Tuesday caught Village Revenue Officer (VRO) of Ponnapalli, Neelam Swathi of Cherukupalli mandal in Bapatla district, while she was allegedly taking ₹18,000 as bribe. According to an ACB release, Ms. Swathi demanded the amount for online mutation of the complainant’s land. Following a complaint, ACB searched Ponnapalli grama sachivalayam and caught her red-handed. She would be produced before the ACB Special Court.