VRO injured in bid to prevent sand mining

After a brief respite, the sand mafia has reared its head again in the district, this time at S. Rajampet village.

The mafia members allegedly grievously injured a revenue official who tried to prevent them from illegally lifting sand from the riverbed on Sunday.

When a team, comprising Village Revenue Officer Arif, Village Revenue Assistant and others rushed to the spot on coming to know of the clandestine operation, the drivers of the sand-laden tractors fled the spot.

On being intercepted, one driver almost ran over the revenue officials. Mr. Arif, who suffered injuries, was rushed to the government hospital here for treatment.