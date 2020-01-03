VRO in ACB net

Officials of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught Village Revenue Officer (VRO), Thallapalem, Kasimkota mandal, red-handed when he allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of ₹2,000 from a complainant for doing an official favour, in Visakhapatnam district on Friday.

The VRO was identified as P. Rajesh.

According to officials, one G. Satyanarayana had applied pattadar passbook for his 49 and half cents land at survey number 133/1 through online. Rajesh has demanded a bribe of ₹3,000. Mr. Satyanarayana has complained in ‘Spandana’ about the bribe issue and it was forwarded to the ACB officials. After verifying facts, the ACB team laid a trap and conducted raid at VRO office.

Inked currency has been seized.

The arrested officer will be produced in the court on Saturday.