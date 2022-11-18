VRO commits suicide by jumping from running train near Chirala in Andhra Pradesh

November 18, 2022 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - GUNTUR

In a suicide note purportedly written by her and saved in her phone gallery, she cited huge debt as reason for the extreme step

The Hindu Bureau

Chevuri Nagamani, 36, working as Village Revenue Officer (VRO) on contract basis at Gollapudi village of Karamchedu mandal in Bapatla district, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a running train on Friday.

A native of Kunkalamarru village in Prakasam district, Nagamani jumped from the Villupuram SF Express between Stuvartpuram and Chiral railway stations at around 10 a.m., said Ch. Kondaiah, Sub Inspector, Government Railway Police Station (GRPS), Chirala.

In a suicide note purportedly written by her and saved in her smart phone gallery, Nagamani said she had a debt of ₹10 lakh and that her earning were not sufficient to clear it and make ends meet, and that no one was responsible for her death.

Based on a complaint filed by M. Ramesh Babu, Station Master, Chirala Railway Station, the police registered a case and identified the victim basing on her employment card.

Later, the railway police informed about Nagamani’s death to her father and husband. Quoting the family members, Mr. Kondaiah said Nagamani’s family had suffered huge losses in aquaculture about four years ago, which forced her to take the extreme step.

Persons with suicidal tendencies can dial 100 for counselling.

