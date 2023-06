June 16, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials trapped Alluru Village Revenue Officer (VRO) T. Siva Rama Krishna, of Veerulapadu MRO office, NTR district, while he was allegedly accepting ₹4,000 as bribe amount from a person, on Friday.

The accused VRO allegedly demanded the amount for mutation of 50 cents of land and issuing pattadar passbook. He would be produced in the Special Court for ACB cases, said a press release on Friday.

