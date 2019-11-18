Andhra Pradesh

VRO ‘bites’ ear of colleague in Kurnool

The MRO office here was witness to fisticuffs between two VROs on Sunday.

Differences of opinion in money transactions led to an altercation between Joharapuram VRO Krishnadevaraya and his Sunkesula counterpart Venugopala Reddy.

Later, they resorted to fisticuffs and, in a fit of rage, Mr. Krishna-devaraya allegedly bit Mr. Reddy’s ear. MRO Tirupati Sai intervened and brokered peace.

